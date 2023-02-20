NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new class of diabetes medications for obese people and their side effect of weight loss is attracting millions of people to get the prescription.

“They are a phenomenally effective medication and a huge breakthrough for those who have suffered for years of severe obesity,” said Yale Medicine Immuneurologist Sharon Stoll.

One estimate said there were more than two million prescriptions last year, with supply and demand expected to go up this year, even with a monthly price tag of over $1,000.

“Despite that cost people are requesting it in droves something that should be known though is it does have side effects and you should not be taking it if not prescribed by a physician,” Dr. Stoll said.

And there is a new scientific memory breakthrough, with a catch. Taking a supplement called lion’s mane mushrooms has led to improved memory in trials. But the findings were not in found in humans, they were found in the lab.

“When isolating neurons in a petri dish and adding chemicals from that type of mushroom they did find extended nerve cell growth which is fantastic,” Dr. Stoll said.

Even though the effect on humans has yet to be known but she calls it promising research.

And a new study of 3,500 students suggests a possible link between procrastination and health issues such as depression, anxiety and arm pain.

Dr. Stoll has advice if procrastinating is an issue for you.

“You should be evaluated right away. You should be evaluated by a specialist, a cognitive psychologist, and see if there is something that can be done to limit that procrastination,” she said.