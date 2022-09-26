(WTNH) — Only a small percentage of people have gotten the updated omicron bivalent booster so far, and experts say they are looking out for three new variants that may be coming this fall.

With the impacts of COVID lessening on society and everyday life, many are wondering, is COVID-19 now no worse than the average flu?

One doctor responded simply, “No.”

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale Medicine Physician and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to discuss these topics and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.