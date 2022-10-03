(WTNH) — In this edition of Health Headlines, new research is examining the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease for seniors who have had COVID-19.

In addition to this, it’s flu shot season once again. And with flu season coming back around, more people wonder about other lingering sicknesses we could get.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is one example. What do people need to know about this syndrome?

Many are also asking themselves, can a previous polio vaccination wear off?

Dr. Sharon Stoll, a Yale Medicine neuro-immunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to address these concerns and more.

Watch the video above for the full Health Headlines segment with Dr. Stoll.