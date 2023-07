NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Experts monitoring Connecticut’s tick population said this year could be one of the worst ever in terms of the number of ticks. Residents are urged to be careful now because early July is peak season.

Yale School of Public Health Epidemiologist Dr. Sten Vermund joined News 8 at Noon to explain why the state’s tick population is soaring and what can be done to protect yourself.

Watch the video above.