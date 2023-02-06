NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s edition of Health Headlines: a new study has shown that loneliness can increase the risk of heart failure, the COVID-19 pandemic cost students about a third of a year’s worth of schooling, and cancer rates are rising in younger people.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine physician, associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, and author of ‘How Medicine Works and When It Doesn’t,’ joined News 8 at Noon to discuss these topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.