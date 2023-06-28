NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cases of malaria, a serious and potentially fatal disease have been reported in Florida and in Texas, according to reports.

“So this should raise awareness but not alarm,” said Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the chair of emergency medicine at Yale Medicine.

Dr. Venkatesh said the patients had become infected from mosquito bites in the United States.

“What probably happened is that somebody traveled back from a country where malaria is more common. A mosquito bit that person and then someone else here locally,” Dr. Venkatesh said.

A new study has found that people with insomnia have up to a 51 percent increased risk of stroke. The study followed more than 31,000 people with no history of a stroke for nine years.



Symptoms include trouble falling asleep, waking too early and not feeling rested. The more symptoms the higher the stroke risk.

President Biden has started using a CPAP machine at night to deal with sleep apnea

“That’s not surprising we know that good prolonged sleep is an important part of our health it’s true for babies and it’s true for adults as well,” Dr. Venatesh said.

In recent years, e-cigarettes became extremely popular sales appear to be slowing down, according to Dr. Venkatesh. He said that could mean one of two things. One is that manufacturers are making e-cigarettes with more puffs per product, or government changes in regulations in awareness might have stopped the use.

“Changes in schools, changes in government regulations changes in awareness about the potential harms of e-cigarette use are getting out there and that might tamp down some of the use,” he said.