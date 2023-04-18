NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may be one out of every five Americans who suffer from acid reflux. But that burning sensation could signify a much more serious health issue.

Dr. Housein Wazaz, a gastroenterologist at Midstate Medical Center, explained what causes acid reflux, the classic and more concerning signs of acid reflux, and how it can be treated.

Wazaz will hold a free virtual information session on Wednesday, May 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can register online or by calling 1-855-442-4373.

