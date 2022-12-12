NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Doctor F. Perry Wilson said the CDC’s guidance for mask-wearing in communities is now based on the health system burden, and not the number of covid cases.

“That’s when they really turn up the restrictions when they feel like the hospitals are getting too full and after thanksgiving, we have seen those numbers go ticking up,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson said that in some cities around the country, hospitalizations have exceeded the threshold that triggers mask recommendations.

In New York, a health advisory notice was sent out alerting hospitals, local health departments, emergency rooms and labs to prepare for rapidly rising cases of respiratory illness. Mask-wearing is now recommended again there in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings.

“This is not a bad idea there is not only covid out there right now as most viewers will know. There’s a lot of upper respiratory infections and masks are fairly effective for most of them,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson said the “tripledemic” of the flu, covid and RSV is taking its toll.

“We’re back to pre-pandemic behavior in terms of things that are done in the hospitals, outpatient surgeries and stuff like that which are potentially taking up some space,” said Dr. Wilson.

That valuable hospital space for the very sickest and cases just started spiking recently.

“There is quite a bit of strain on the hospital system right now but i don’t think we’ll see that break until certainly well into the new year,” said Dr. Wilson.