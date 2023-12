NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, very few Connecticut nursing home staffers are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, most older adults are not vaccinated against RSV and what to know about the pediatric pneumonia spreading in Ohio right now.

Dr. Albert Shaw, a Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, discussed these topics on News 8 at Noon.

Watch the video above to learn more.