(WTNH) — New research has confirmed that COVID shots do affect periods, but experts are still studying how long it will take someone to recover from long COVID.

On top of this, studies are showing that an experimental Alzheimer’s drug is slowing cognitive decline.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of the Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to discuss these exciting new discoveries in medicine, as well as the questions still left unanswered.

