NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression.

According to experts, this potentially debilitating disease affects nearly half a million women in the U.S. every year.

Dr. Sten Vermund, a Yale School of Public Health professor and pediatrician, joined News 8 to discuss the pill, its benefits and when it will become available to the public.

