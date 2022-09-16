(WTNH) – In this edition of Health Headlines, News 8 will answer the question: was the Omicron booster ever tested in humans?

And, when should you be getting your Omicron-specific booster?

Speaking of vaccines and boosters, flu season is right around the corner, which means flu shots are coming up too. Are two arms better than one when getting a COVID booster and a flu shot at the same time? Many people are searching for answers.

There’s also been buzz online that Omicron bivalent COVID vaccines were only tested on mice.

Yale Medicine-Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Scott Roberts addresses all these questions and more when he joins News 8.

