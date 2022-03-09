NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, testing begins on a COVID-19 pill for children, research attributes damage to brain tissues to having COVID-19, and what parents should know in light of Florida’s plan to recommend healthy children not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses these topics with News 8’s Dennis House.

