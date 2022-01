We will be contending with clouds and passing snow showers today. A coating to 1" of snow expected, but consider this a little appeTEASER to the winter wallop on tap for tomorrow. Steady snow will develop after Midnight. By daybreak, we will likely have 3" to 6" on the ground. Bouts of heavy snow expected through the morning into early afternoon. Snowfall rates could be around 1" to 2" PER HOUR! With temperatures in the teens, we'll see the light, fluffy snow--the stuff that piles up quickly. Speaking of temperatures in the teens, with winds gusting around 40 to 50 MPH, that will cause blowing/drifting snow and drop wind chill numbers into the single digits. If you can wait to shovel, I would, or have minimal exposed skin. The snow should start to taper late in the afternoon/evening hours. By the time it's all said and done, most of the state will end up with 1 to 2 FEET--eastern CT could wind up with over 2 FEET in spots!

Even though New London County is the only spot under