NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, there are new recommendations for the RSV vaccine for infants.

The new RSV immunization is set to debut in the fall and will be a one-time shot.

Dr. Richard Martinello, professor of medicine and infectious disease at Yale School of Medicine, spoke with Ken Houston on News 8 at Noon to discuss the new developments.

Watch the video above for the full interview.