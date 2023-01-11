(WTNH) — The COVID subvariant XBB 1.5 accounts for the majority of cases in the Northeast. So, many are once again asking themselves, should we be wearing masks again?

On top of that, the bird flu is another outbreak that people are expressing concern over.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to address the concerns and more.

He will go over why this subvariant is sweeping the Northeast, what Connecticut residents can be doing to prevent it, and more.

