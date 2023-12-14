NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are often meant to be a time when family and friends gather together, but many Americans may also spend these days alone.

The U.S. Surgeon General recently declared social isolation and loneliness an epidemic across the U.S., and the World Health Organization also called it a priority public health concern.

Dr. Sten Vermund, a professor and former dean of the Yale School of Public Health joined News 8 to discuss this loneliness trend.

