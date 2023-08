NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — How can you prevent spine injuries during summer activities? How often should you take stretch breaks during road trips? How can you protect your back while doing yardwork?

Dr. Peter Whang, associate professor of orthopaedics and rehab at Yale School of Medicine, joined Kathryn Hauser on News 8 at Noon to offer tips on keeping your back healthy during the warm weather.

Watch the video above for the full interview.