NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we discuss Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, how lifestyle and genetics affect your risk and the benefits of combination therapy for treatment.

Dr. Michael Cecchini, assistant professor of medical oncology at Yale School of Medicine and co-director of the Colorectal Program in the Center for Gastrointestinal Cancers, joined News 8 to discuss these topics.

To see the full interview with Dr. Cecchini, watch the video above.