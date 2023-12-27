NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we take a closer look at stiff person syndrome and advice on getting in shape after the holidays without injuries.

Dr. Jennifer Hankinson with Yale Medicine joined News 8 on Wednesday for an interview. She is a physician and lifestyle medicine specialist and assistant professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation at the Yale School of Medicine

According to Dr. Hankinson, stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that leads to increased muscle activity. Early symptoms include stiffness in the legs or arms in addition to stiffness that gets worse when one gets excited or startled.

Dr. Hankinson said stiff person syndrome is usually a progressive illness that gets worse over time. She said immune therapies and medications are available for patients. Many patients can also go many years without symptoms.

For those thinking of getting back in shape after the holidays, Dr. Hankinson recommends not starting your workouts off too aggressively and setting attainable goals.

