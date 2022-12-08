(WTNH) — The World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC recently announced that measles immunizations have dropped significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record-high 40 million children have missed a measles shot last year. And recently, measles outbreaks have sprung up in more than 20 countries, including the U.S.

To discuss this issue and advice others on immunizations, Dr. Sten Vermund from the Yale School of Public Health joined News 8.

Watch the interview above for more information.