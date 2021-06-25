Health Headlines: The importance of self-care in stressful aftermath of COVID pandemic

(WTNH) — After this pandemic year, depression, anxiety, and stress are at an all-time high. Many are struggling with mental health issues and self-care is necessary.

From job loss to deaths and quarantining, mental health has disintegrated for adults as well as children.

Dr. Marney White is a psychologist at Yale School of Medicine as well as an epidemiologist with Yale School of Public Health. She tells News 8, “This has been an enormously stressful year and will continue to be until the pandemic has completely resolved.”

In March 2020 Yale launched a study focusing on self-care and the impact it has on mental health.

“A lot of it has to do with uncertainty about the future and of course our physical well-being,” White says.

She says the best self-care tips, “Choose something meaningful to you and set a goal to do it every day. It could be like 10 minutes. Like a 10 minute morning walk, a 10 minute phone call with your friend.”

The study was about 250 people but there are 14,000 people enrolled across the world. If you want to enroll you still can.