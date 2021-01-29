Health Headlines: Underlying conditions and risk of COVID-19; heart dangers during winter

In today’s Health Headlines, we speak to Dr. Oyere Onuma, Cardiologist for Yale Medicine, about the underlying conditions that put people more at risk of contracting COVID-19 & heart dangers during the cold, winter season. Also, we get the latest details on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

During winter storms, doctors see more patients coming to the hospital with heart attacks. For the most part, they have the same story: “I was out shoveling and I had some chest pains.”

Dr. Onuma says the issue is that there are two stresses on your heart: the cold weather itself and the activity of shoveling. If you are not used to that kind of physical activity, she recommends that you find a family member, a friend, or neighbor to help you shovel. Also, take frequent breaks and shovel for short periods of time.

If you are experiencing chest pains, difficulty breathing, or any other symptoms while shoveling, call 911 right away.

Watch the video above for more.