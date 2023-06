NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, what Australia’s flu season could foreshadow for the U.S. this fall. Plus, what to know about pending pediatric antibiotic shortages and why preventing food poisoning has been making headlines recently.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss these topics.

Watch the video in the player above.