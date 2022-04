(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, what does it mean that Dr. Anthony Fauci says we are no longer in a full pandemic phase as more than half of Americans have caught COVID-19. Plus, access to antivirals may be increasing.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine, and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.