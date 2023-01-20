(WTNH) — January 20 marks three years since the first COVID case was confirmed in the U.S. So, how have things changed?

For one thing, the Omicron wave brought on a spike in infant hospitalizations and an RSV vaccine for older adults, which is showing success.

To talk more about how life has changed over these past few years, Dr. Albert Shaw joined News 8. Dr. Shaw is an infectious diseases specialist at Yale Medicine and a professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine.

Watch the interview above for more information.