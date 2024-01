NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, what you need to know as measles cases spike in a few states. Are low vaccination rates to blame for the current flu surge? Plus, those who need Paxlovid do not seem to be taking it.

Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss these health headlines.

Watch the video above.