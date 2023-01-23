(WTNH) — In this edition of Health Headlines, News 8 tackles big questions on COVID and the tripledemic.

Many are wondering whether or not seasonal COVID immune boosters are on the horizon, and how long could COVID affect an immune system.

And with the tripledemic, what is it? What is the latest information?

Dr. Perry F. Wilson, a Yale Medicine physician and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to address these concerns and more.

Watch the video above for more information.