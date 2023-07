NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, wo of the biggest dangers to working outside in the summer are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

However, some may not realize there’s a big difference between the two.

Dr. Sten Vermund, professor at Yale School of Public Health, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to differentiate heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Watch the video above for the full interview.