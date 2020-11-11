Health Headlines: When will we have access to a COVID-19 vaccine?

Health

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Yale Medicine-Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine Jaimie Meyer joined News 8 to discuss the latest health headlines.

  • When will the public have access to the COVID-19 vaccine? The CDC says that the average American will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by April.
  • Emergency FDA approval has been granted for Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment. Meyer provides her thoughts.
  • A study from Nature shows cellphone data is revealing where community spread is happening. We ask Meyer if this could be a tool for lockdowns or lack of.

