Health Headlines: When will we have access to a COVID-19 vaccine?

Yale Medicine-Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine Jaimie Meyer joined News 8 to discuss the latest health headlines.
- When will the public have access to the COVID-19 vaccine? The CDC says that the average American will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by April.
- Emergency FDA approval has been granted for Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment. Meyer provides her thoughts.
- A study from Nature shows cellphone data is revealing where community spread is happening. We ask Meyer if this could be a tool for lockdowns or lack of.
