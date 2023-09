NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is a good reminder for men to consider their health.

That includes paying attention to their prostate. Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Christine Liaw, with the Tallwood Urology and Kidney Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, joined News 8 to explain the warning signs of prostate issues, what the newest procedures are for an enlarged prostate and what the recovery process is.

Watch the full interview in the player above.