Health Headlines: Will the COVID-19 vaccine work against any new strains?

(WTNH) — Some people are still hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy as the number of cases rise, and new variant strains are raising questions about the mutations’ ability to evade newly approved vaccines.

Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to answer our vaccine questions.

Dr. Ogbuagu says at least 60 to 80% of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. If we find out that any new COVID strains are more contagious, the percentage of heard immunity could increase.

