NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, a nail salon horror story leads to a Georgia woman losing her toe. Plus, what your fingernails could tell you about your health.

Dr. Amanda Zubeck, a Yale Medicine dermatologist with a special interest in nail disorders and assistant professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine, offers insight into what may have happened to cause a woman to have her toe amputated and what people should take away from it.

Zubeck also explains how UV nail dryers increase the risk of skin cancer.

Have you noticed anything in your nails? It could tell a story.

Watch the interview in the video player above.