NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines: News 8 spoke with an infectious disease specialist at Yale Medicine on a variety of different topics.

Dr. Scott Roberts discussed the results of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that showed 40% of foodborne illnesses outbreaks at restaurants have been linked to sick workers.

Dr. Roberts also discussed how not treating tuberculosis can lead to arrest in the United States, in very rare cases.

Lastly, Dr. Roberts shares how lab-grown lungs are helping physicians better understand respiratory diseases.

Watch the full interview in the video player above to learn more.