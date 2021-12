(WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, Pfizer announces three dozes of its vaccine are effective against the omicron variant, creating a safer holiday plan.

And how should we change our day-to-day with this higher positivity rate in Connecticut?

Joining News 8 to talk more about this issue is Dr. Richard Martinello, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases doctor, and associate professor of Medicine and Pediatrics.

Watch the full interview in the video above.