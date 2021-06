(WTNH) — On Wednesday’s health headlines, the U.S. reaches a grim milestone: 600,000 COVID-19 deaths. About 23% seek help for new health issues after having the virus.

Here today to talk about these so called “Long haulers” and how the disease is affecting so many is Dr. Hyung Chun, Yale Medicine Cardiologist and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine.

