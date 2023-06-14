NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The flu season in Australia is watched closely by physicians, as it is used as an indicator of the upcoming flu season in the United States.

“We’re looking at it more closely now because we know about the seasonality of many of these respiratory viruses. We’re seeing a lot of flu cases in Australia, not as many as last year, which is really an all-time peak, but quite a few,” said Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine.

Dr. Venkatesh said we could see a shortage of antibiotics for children at the end of June.

“It’s really common generic antibiotics that seem to often be affected. And right now it’s penicillin, which seems like something that should be so easy to make. And it’s really the version of penicillin that’s used to treat syphilis in newborns,” he said.

Dr. Venkatesh said there has been a resurgence of syphilis across the country. He said the expected antibiotic shortage may force parents to use other versions which may take longer to work.

Food poisoning alerts have also been reported for several kinds of food products in the United States.

Dr. Venkatesh is warning people who bake, saying cookie dough with raw eggs at home should not be consumed. He said that people should keep the kitchen clean when dealing with flour, as it can become contaminated with E. Coli.

“The most important thing with washing the counters that you’re using something that is a disinfectant that’s going to be able to kill bacteria and viruses that are on that counter itself and allowing particularly counters to fully dry,” he said.

Dr. Venkatesh said the only kind of store-bought raw cookie dough that should be consumed is one that has been processed, prepared and says “ready to consume” on the packaging.