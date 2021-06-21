Health Headlines: Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist discusses precautions against Delta variant

(WTNH) — In Health Headlines Monday, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the Yale School of Medicine Dr. Manisha Juthani talks about precautions people should take as the CDC director projects the Delta variant will become the main COVID variant.

Dr. Juthani also sheds light on low rates of COVID-19 in Connecticut and discusses the risks for unvaccinated people, as the Biden administration says the U.S. is unlikely to reach its target of having 70% of adults in the country partially vaccinated by July 4.

