NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In Monday’s health headlines, a Yale Medicine physician discussed how people can stay healthy during summer by providing tips to prevent drowning and dehydration.

The number of children that drown each year is startling. Half of child drownings happen within 25 yards of a parent or adult and 88 percent of child drownings happen with at least one adult present. Health officials say it is because drowning happens quickly and quietly.

You may ask how is that possible?

Yale Medicine physician Kirsten Bechtelyale said it is because drowning does not look like drowning.

“Drowning doesn’t typically happen where we see people waving their hands, calling out for help. Drowning is silent and if you see a quiet still child in the water with their head close to the surface of the water you need to get them out right away,” Bechtel said.

She said parents should always be within arms reach of a child near water.

Dr. Bechtel said it is important to know the signs of heat-related illness or heat exhaustion.

“They can be very flush, they can have clammy skin, they can feel dizzy or they feel like they’re going to faint, their pulse rate may be high, they may feel like they’re going to throw up,” she said.

Dr. Bechtel said to immediately get the person into shade or air conditioning and to apply a cool cloth on their skin, lay them down and keep their feet elevated. She says to call 911 if the person is unconscious or unresponsive.

Dr. Bechtel said its important to recognize the signs of dehydration. She said a child needs to drink eight glasses of water on a regular day and more if they’re busy at a summer camp.

“If they’re starting to feel thirsty they’re kind of behind the eight ball on that and they need to drink enough water or sports drinks during the time they’re at camp so they never feel thirsty,” Bechtel said.