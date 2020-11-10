Healthy Chats helps educate residents on insurance plans Access Health CT offers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you need healthcare, now is the time to sign up. Access Health CT’s Open Enrollment period is underway.

If you’re not sure where to start, the Marketplace has a feature called Healthy Chats to help.

Here’s when you can join the virtual Healthy Chats in November:

  • Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. (Spanish Only/Solo española)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Andrea Ravitz with Access Health CT joined Good Morning Connecticut to explain the details.

