Healthy Chats helps educate residents on insurance plans Access Health CT offers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you need healthcare, now is the time to sign up. Access Health CT’s Open Enrollment period is underway.

If you’re not sure where to start, the Marketplace has a feature called Healthy Chats to help.

Here’s when you can join the virtual Healthy Chats in November:

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. (Spanish Only/Solo española)

(Spanish Only/Solo española) Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Andrea Ravitz with Access Health CT joined Good Morning Connecticut to explain the details.

Watch the video above for more.