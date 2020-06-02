Heart attack, stroke cases down 38% because people aren’t going to the hospital during the pandemic, Hartford HealthCare says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Experts at Hartford HealthCare said fewer people are coming in for heart attacks and cataract surgeries during the pandemic.

Researchers said heart attack and stroke cases are down 38% after the first wave of coronavirus in Connecticut.

“This is something that has been reported anecdotally around the world and in the United States,” said Amanda Zaleski, PhD, Clinical Researcher & CPR Instructor, Department of Preventive Cardiology, Hartford Hospital. “We are the second to confirm these findings in peer-reviewed literature. Never the less, it’s very concerning and worrisome.”

Hartford Healthcare’s data reveals most patients are at home.

“This is not a good thing because we know that for acute cardiovascular events, the longer we go without intervention, the worse our outcomes,” said Zaleski. “In fact, I can anecdotally say that we are already seeing this trend for May.”

Experts said people should be the cataract surgeries in the summer before a possible second wave of COVID-19.