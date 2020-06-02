Heart attack, stroke cases down 38% because people aren’t going to the hospital during the pandemic, Hartford HealthCare says

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Experts at Hartford HealthCare said fewer people are coming in for heart attacks and cataract surgeries during the pandemic.

Researchers said heart attack and stroke cases are down 38% after the first wave of coronavirus in Connecticut.

“This is something that has been reported anecdotally around the world and in the United States,” said Amanda Zaleski, PhD, Clinical Researcher & CPR Instructor, Department of Preventive Cardiology, Hartford Hospital. “We are the second to confirm these findings in peer-reviewed literature. Never the less, it’s very concerning and worrisome.”

Hartford Healthcare’s data reveals most patients are at home.

“This is not a good thing because we know that for acute cardiovascular events, the longer we go without intervention, the worse our outcomes,” said Zaleski. “In fact, I can anecdotally say that we are already seeing this trend for May.”

Experts said people should be the cataract surgeries in the summer before a possible second wave of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Heart attack, stroke cases down 38% because people aren't going to the hospital during the pandemic, Hartford HealthCare says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart attack, stroke cases down 38% because people aren't going to the hospital during the pandemic, Hartford HealthCare says"

Peaceful protest in West Hartford brings community together following death of George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Peaceful protest in West Hartford brings community together following death of George Floyd"

Hartford assisted living facility remains Covid free for over 80 days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford assisted living facility remains Covid free for over 80 days"

Pride flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month"

Governor Lamont addresses Trump's comments that governors are 'weak' after protests over the weekend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont addresses Trump's comments that governors are 'weak' after protests over the weekend"

Protesters block I-84 in Hartford, lie down on roadway in tribute to George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters block I-84 in Hartford, lie down on roadway in tribute to George Floyd"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss