NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women.

Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health.

Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to elaborate.

You’re invited to join Swales at Hartford HealthCare Wellness at WestFarms Rest and Relaxation Lounge on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Learn more about the free event here.

Watch the video above for the full interview.