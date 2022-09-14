(WTNH) — As we get older, it can quickly become our responsibility to take care of our loved ones, rather than the other way around.

A big part of such a major commitment is making sure our relatives are safe at home, while still feeling a sense of independence.

Director for the Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, Nancy Becker, joined News 8 to discuss some home safety solutions.

Becker addressed home safety devices available for seniors and other individuals in need, the importance of these devices, and how families and patients can learn more about available options.

Watch the video above for the full interview.