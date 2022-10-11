(WTNH) — An estimated 38 million people in the U.S. are diabetic, according to the CDC.

Diabetes is a condition that can cause other health-related concerns, sometimes even leading to an amputation.

But, a Hartford HealthCare program has been designed to prevent this from happening.

News 8 sat down with Christina Lakomski, an advanced practitioner with the Limb Preservation Program at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, to discuss the serious impacts diabetes can have on the body.

Lakomski will break down treatment, and how to manage diabetes so you don’t need to resort to amputation.

Visit Hartford HealthCare’s website for more information on limb preservation.

Watch the video above for the full interview.