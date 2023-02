(WTNH) — A trip to the emergency room is always scary. For those living with dementia, the experience can be even more stressful and confusing.

Ensuring hospital and emergency staff are equipped to manage the needs of a patient with dementia is vital.

Angela Christie, a dementia specialist at Hartford HealthCare, joined News 8 to discuss the topic more, as well as a new training initiative to help better understand the needs of dementia patients.

Watch the video above for more information.