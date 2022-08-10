NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute’s Cardio-Oncology Program has created access to much-needed cardiovascular care for cancer patients.

Five years after its launch, the program has received a center of excellence certification from the International Cardio-Oncology Society (IC-OS) at the gold level, the highest award the organization can give.

Dr. Eric Oligino, a cardiologist with the Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute’s Cardio-Oncology Program, discussed the importance of the program.

Oligino also explains what factors can trigger a patient’s referral to the program, why cardiac health is so vital to a patient’s survivorship, and the significance of receiving an award from the IC-OS.

