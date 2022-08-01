(WTNH) – Experts say a lot of Connecticut residents are caring for older loved ones at home. It can be incredibly tough work, and an important aspect of that job is making sure their home is safe.

Jennifer McCaughey, the manager at Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging, spoke with News 8’s Darren Kramer about Hartford HealthCare’s Home Safety Solutions.

For more information on the devices, families can call Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging at 1-877-424-4641.

Watch the video above for the full interview.