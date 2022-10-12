NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — October is American Pharmacists Month and Oct. 12 is Women’s Pharmacist Day — a time to celebrate and recognize the wonderful pharmacists and the impact they make on patients and the health care community.

Madeline Acquilano, a board-certified pharmacist at Hartford Hospital, shares what Women’s Pharmacist Day means to her.

She also talks about the flu season and shows us that it is not so bad to get the flu shot.

For more information, visit hartfordhealthcare.org/pharmacy.

Watch the interview in the video player above.