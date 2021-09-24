Holistic health and wellness coach shares favorite vegan brownie recipe for fall season

The perfect season for a fudgy, healthy treat. Holistic health and wellness coach, April Godfrey, shares her Vegan Fudge Brownies.

Ingredients:

15 Medjool dates, pitted

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 cup flax milk, almond milk, or coconut milk

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/3 cup chocolate plant-based protein powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

Toppings:

1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

~ Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and line an 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper.

~In a food processor, add pitted Medjool dates, peanut butter and flax milk (or alternate milk of your choice) blend very very well, stopping to scrape down the sides.

~ Add the protein powder, cocoa powder, vanilla, sea salt, and baking powder,

Blend again until very well blended, then add chocolate chips and walnut and pulse quickly, just to blend.

~Pour mixture into the prepared pan, it will be thick so use a scraping spatula to scrape down the sides and spread throughout the pan.

~ You may want to top with extra chocolate chips and walnuts… I always do!

~ Bake for 25-30 minutes, checking for fineness.

~ Cool in a pan and then on a cooling rack.

~ Cut into desired sized pieces.

~ Store in an air-tight container in the fridge, or freezer.

