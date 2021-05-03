Holistically healing severe food allergies in children

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For children with severe food allergies, childhood is not always fun and carefree. The kids and their families live in constant fear of going into shock and possibly dying.



After her son went into shock and had seven ambulance rides, Amanda Hanson was determined to get her son’s multiple food allergies treated.

She heard about A.R.T., Allergy Release Technique, and moved with her 9-year-old son from Colorado to Massachusetts, begging the founder for help.

“She said, ‘Amanda that’s a lot. I have never had a kid with this many allergies. I don’t think in one year we can do this.’ And I was determined and so she started seeing him twice a week,” recalls Hanson in her conversation with Amy Thieringer.

Thieringer is a board-certified nutrition and health coach. She founded A.R.T. after having a son with severe food allergies. She describes her young clients.

“They have multiple severe food allergies where they could die from eating the food.”

Thieringer says she has cured over 500 kids with a holistic approach that is different than what some doctors are using.

“I have a machine that is based on radio frequencies and I’ve written a program based on a functional health model.”

Then she targets the immune system in the gut, with a special probiotic.

“We’re able to teach the immune system so that it’s able to rebound and reset and not be stuck in that overreactive state,” says Thieringer.

Amanda’s son, Hayden, has a new life now that he can eat anything he wants. A normal life at college.

“I probably wouldn’t have been able to go away if I still had all those allergies; it’s changed everything,” says Hayden.

The Massachusetts program is so popular now it is at capacity. A new one in Brooklyn New York, which treats many Connecticut families, is filling up, too. The treatment is not covered by insurance. Treatments can run $200 a week and can take a few years.